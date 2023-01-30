The Daily Advertiser

Long-road to recover from 2022 floods as Riverina caravan park reopens to the public

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 30 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park has finally reopened after being hit by the 2022 floods. Picture contributed

After months of forced closure due to floods, a caravan park on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River has only just reopened its gates to the public.

