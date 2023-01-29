Big celebrations as Carnival Miss wins Tumbarumba Cup

Danny Beasley was the toast of Tumbarumba on Saturday.
The multiple group one winning jockey headed into the hills for the first time and came home with the cup.
He was able to get Carnival Miss home in the Tumbarumba Cup (1400m) much to the thrill of her large ownership group.
"It was wild scenes after the race," trainer Gary Colvin said.
"They are all Tumbarumba owners and they were all very happy.
"It was great for them and better still we might get a few points for winning that to get us into the Championships."
READ MORE
Camping just off the speed after drawing barrier one, Carnival Miss arrived just in time to take out the $18,000 feature.
Colvin thought Beasley, who has now won at each of the four meetings he's ridden in since returning home from Singapore, rode her perfectly.
"Danny rode her terrific," he said.
"It was just great judgement by the jockey and that's why you put good ones on.
"They seem to know what to do."
Colvin believes the win will be a much-needed boost for her Country Championships campaign.
The five-year-old has now won the maximum five races from the maximum 20 starts to still be eligible to compete in the Southern District qualifier at Albury on February 25.
Colvin hopes she has done enough to book her place.
"She was a (benchmark) 64 so if she gets three to become a 67 she will be close," he said.
"We've had a bit of a look and I think a 67 or 68 and you should be able to sneak into it.
"I hope we can but there are plenty of others trying to sneak into it too."
The Wagga trainer has won the last two qualifiers with Another One, who then went on to win the final last season.
However he believes the competition just to get into the series this season is tougher.
"It will be a very, very strong race," he said.
"We will either have a jump out or a trial, we'll just have to see how she pulls up but she seemed to pull up pretty good.
"That should top her off as she probably needed that run but it was good to win and get it out of the way."
Meanwhile Andrew Dale took out overall honours with a winning treble on Saturday.
The Wangaratta trainer scored with Lotus Lad and Legal Zou before quinealling the last race as Eamonn's Memory downed Turnaquid by four lengths.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.