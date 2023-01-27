The Daily Advertiser

Wagga pet owners warned of blue green algae threat as Lake Albert outbreak continues

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 27 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 7:00pm
Vet John Coles, pictured at Moorong Vet Clinic on Friday with Ellie the beagle. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga residents are being warned to keep their pets out of Lake Albert as a toxic algal bloom continues to pose a significant risk.

