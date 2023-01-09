The Daily Advertiser

Wagga boy Hux Battenally named Best Junior Mullet at 2023 Summernats

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 10 2023 - 9:29am, first published January 9 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga boy Hux Battenally, 6, named Best Junior Mullet at the 2023 Summernats. Picture by Madeline Begley

When six-year-old Wagga boy Hux Battenally first witnessed the Summernats Mullet Competition a dream was born to grow out his golden locks and take home the title of best mullet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.