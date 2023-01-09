When six-year-old Wagga boy Hux Battenally first witnessed the Summernats Mullet Competition a dream was born to grow out his golden locks and take home the title of best mullet.
About 12 months ago Hux asked his uncle to cut his hair into a mullet, much to his mother's dismay, so he could go in the 2023 Summernats Mullet Competition.
On Saturday, Hux did just that and walked away the Junior winner just as he had hoped.
Mother Emma Battenally said Hux proudly accepted a certificate for Best Junior Mullet in front of a crowd of hundreds of roaring onlookers.
"He's wanted to do it for over 12 months, since the last Summernats," she said.
"He was the junior mullet winner for four to seven years."
The 'party in the back and business in the front' is what judges said landed Hux the win.
"The blonde curls won it I reckon," Mrs Battenally said.
In preparation for the big event, Hux had his hair done by Wagga's JL the Barber and had the number 35 shaved into the side of his head to honour the Summernat's 35th anniversary.
Father Sam Battenally said there were 150 competitors in the mullet competition altogether and the event overall was one of, if not the biggest in it's history.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
