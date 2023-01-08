The Editorial: Aftermath of flooding deserves to be explored

The waters may have receded but the long-term effects of last year's flooding are still being acutely felt across by our communities right across the Riverina.
For some it's the lost income and time. For some it's the loss of possessions, mementos, livestock or the stability that comes with drier ground.
The financial impact - for councils, for families, for farmers, for industry - is in some sectors still growing.
The Collingullie and Currawarna communities have forever been split by the Murrumbidgee River but Mundowy Lane has been the saviour, with the bridges over Beavers Creek and the river keeping them connected.
That lane has been closed for four months and relief is still weeks away at the soonest.
The closure has halved the takings at the village store, cut customers from the pub, is sending farmers on long diversions to get from block to block and pushing machinery onto an already congested Gobbagombalin Bridge. It's the perfect recipe for frustration.
And that's just from one road.
North Wagga's Robyn Dawson still has many of her possessions and pieces of furniture lifted up or in a container. She only just moved the fridge back in and has no plans to bring the rest inside until at least the end of the month.
"I reckon we've dodged maybe five or six bullets in the last six months," she told The Daily Advertiser.
The ground may be drying up but the reminders, large and small, have crept into everyday sights.
For many, the most obvious is the state of the roads, a problem that costs millions of dollars to solve and cannot be fixed in an instant. Everything takes time.
Wagga City Council has already estimated the road damage bill from the floods to be in the vicinity of $2 million. The state last week committed $500 million to helping councils cover those costs.
But it's also the little things, like debris still strewn through fencelines, waterline marks on trees and infrastructure and the shortage of staples like potatoes in the supermarket as crops were destroyed. And the headers on the bridge.
Over the weekend on our website and in print today, we launched the first instalment of Left in the Wake, a daily series taking a deep dive into the knock-on effects of the flood disaster on all of our communities around the Riverina.
Between the months of road closures, loss of tourism and work washed out by constant rain, the entire region bore the brunt of Mother Nature.
If you have a story to share with us, email news@dailyadvertiser.com.au.
