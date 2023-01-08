As the Christmas and New Year period comes to an end so does Wagga's hefty fuel prices, with the city's motorists now paying below the state's average petrol prices.
As at Sunday the highest price for Unleaded 91 fuel in Wagga was 177.9 cents per litre with the cheapest selling for 169.9 at Mobil Wagga Wagga on Dobney Avenue and APCO IGA Wagga on Hammond Avenue.
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum NSW's average for unleaded 91 fuel is 186.1 cents per litre, while diesel is sitting at 213.7 cents and Premium 98 is sitting at 208.1.
Wagga's Ian Begg runs a small lawn care business. Beggy Garden Care, and has felt the full impact of diesel and premium 98 prices over the last 12 months.
While the prices may be lower in Wagga than in some other locations, Mr Begg is relying on loopholes to navigate his way around the forever-changing costs.
"In 2022 after the fuel excise cut stopped I became cost prohibitive to where I even considered shutting the business down but then I had a lot of people showing me apps to find the best fuel prices in town," he said.
Mr Begg said he became aware of several rewards systems that offer fuel discounts like Woolworth's Everyday Rewards system which he said has helped.
"I became smarter and I shop around," he said.
With fuel costs playing a toll on almost everyone, Mr Biggs said he is conscious that he is not the only one struggling.
"I try and use the cheapest service station in the area that I'm in, but I also try and support the local blokes like Silvalite and APCO," he said.
"That's what I have been finding too, a lot of local people are helping local people."
Mr Biggs said he is also aware that prices will likely go back up.
"I'm also conscious that as of next Tuesday, the interest rates will likely go up too," he said.
Sydney's Fiona Gibson filled up her car in Wagga on Sunday and said the petrol prices here were relieving in comparison to what she has been paying in recent weeks.
"It's a lot better out here in the country in terms of the petrol prices, but it's still ridiculous when you think about how much we are spending on fuel," she said.
"It's not like food, it's not something we benefit from or get enjoyment out of, it's just something we have to work for in order to make our lives easier and I think, if you look at it like that, it just doesn't feel that fair."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
