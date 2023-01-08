The Daily Advertiser

Residents pleased as Wagga's petrol prices drop below state average

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:08pm, first published January 9 2023 - 6:30am
APCO IGA Wagga on Hammond Avenue was selling the cheapest unleaded 91 fuel in Wagga on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

As the Christmas and New Year period comes to an end so does Wagga's hefty fuel prices, with the city's motorists now paying below the state's average petrol prices.

