The Daily Advertiser

Maintenance work on the Olympic Highway at Culcairn will get underway from January 10

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 4 2023 - 6:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work will get underway on the Olympic Highway at Culcairn from Tuesday. Picture by Google images

Motorists driving through Culcairn are being warned to expect delays next week as the final stages of an ongoing maintenance project is being completed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.