Two months ago Jason Baldock was at a low ebb.
His family had been through a tough few years, losing his mother on top of other family illnesses in quick succession, but he'd been bottling it all up.
"I had a lot of stress and I was drinking heavily and being a dick of a person, and I went to the races and made a dick of myself and I came home and I talked to my wife about it. I realised I had depression," he said.
So, he decided on something drastic, he was going to give away the grog and cut off his beloved dreadlocks.
"I said ... it's time for me to do something good for people," he said.
Mr Baldock has been growing his locks for 13 years and they're over a metre long. But he and wife Tania soon came up with a plan - they'd give people the chance to help lop them off and charge them for it.
"We were just going to put it out there and see if people wanted to donate, but I went into the carpet shop one day and told them I wanted to cut my hair off," he said.
"One of the girls said 'can I cut some off?' Just as a joke, I said 'you pay me $500 and you can'.
"She rang me the next morning and said we've got 500, when can we cut it off?
"Now we've got 51 people that have donated over 500 bucks to cut some hair off."
Mr Baldock chose Cootamundra Can Assist to donate to after a torrid run where his mother and father, and he and his wife all battled the disease, which contributed to his depression.
The Baldocks have raised $49,259 so far, helped on by the hilarious pictures of Mr Baldock posing with his sponsors on social media.
Wife Tania is the driving force behind the pictures, taking every shot.
"The community response has just blown us away. Unbelievable," she said.
Mr Baldock will miss his dreads, and might "shed a tear" when they're gone, but he won't miss people making assumptions.
"The good part is it's going to a great thing like Can Assist. The other good thing is when I go to festivals or music shows, people will stop asking me to buy drugs," he said.
The chop is on December 15 at 7pm on Cootamundra's main street.
Click here to donate.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
