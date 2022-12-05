Man accused of driving while more than four times legal limit

A man has been charged after he was caught allegedly driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit at the weekend.
Police said officers were patrolling the streets of Young on Sunday night when they stopped a blue Hyundai Getz for a random breath test about 9.10pm.
The driver - a 22-year-old man - underwent a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.
IN OTHER NEWS
He was arrested and taken to Young police station, where he underwent a breath analysis that police will allege returned a reading of 0.214.
The Tasmanian man was charged with high-range PCA and is due to appear before Young Local Court on Tuesday.
His licence was also suspended.
Police said inquiries are continuing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.