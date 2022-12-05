The Daily Advertiser

Man accused of driving while more than four times legal limit in Young

By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 2:12pm
A man has been charged after he was caught allegedly driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit at the weekend.

