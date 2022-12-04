Man breaks leg after ATV crashes on southern Riverina property

The Daily Advertiser

Man in 60s breaks leg in all-terrain vehicle crash at Alma Park

By Blair Thomson
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
A quad bike rider has broken his leg during a crash at a rural property in the southern Riverina.

