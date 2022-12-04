Man breaks leg after ATV crashes on southern Riverina property

A quad bike rider has broken his leg during a crash at a rural property in the southern Riverina.
Emergency services, including NSW Ambulance paramedics and firefighters, were called to the incident at Alma Park - west of Culcairn - about 12.10pm on Sunday.
A man, aged in his 60s, was injured at the Mullemblah Road site when the all-terrain vehicle rolled.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man suffered a broken leg.
He was treated at the scene before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Limited details were available, but the injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.