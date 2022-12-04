Kyan Armstrong's favourite fishing spot at Lake Albert was populated with family and friends on Sunday, as the community took part in a fishing day held in his memory.
More than 200 people attended Fishing for Kyan, an event not only raising funds for funeral costs and to rebuild the Wagga teen's beloved Austin Loadstar truck, but also to bring families together.
"It's great to see the local community out here enjoying the day," Kyan's uncle Damian Armstrong said.
"It's great to see so many families out here together, smiling and looking forward to spending the day together fishing."
Kyan tragically passed away from a brain aneurysm while at school in late October, aged 15.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The money raised from the fishing day at the Wagga Boat Club will go towards brain research, and funeral costs.
Some of the funds will also be used to finish the teen's truck, which he had been working on with his grandfather and had hoped to show at an upcoming event.
So far, the family has raised more than $13,000, but are hoping to reach the $20,000 target.
Mr Armstrong said the family was "overwhelmed" from the support from businesses and the community, with many goods donated for raffles and prizes.
"Just thank you to all the businesses, individuals, and everyone that's got amongst us and helped us out, it's really appreciated," he said.
"It is extremely overwhelming and very comforting to receive the help."
Grandfather Rod Sheedy said Kyan would have enjoyed the fishing day as well.
"Fishing was one of the things he always wanted to go out to do, especially with his dad," he said.
"That's why it's such a nice day, he put it on for us."
Kyan's parents Alysha and Matt Armstrong marked their son's favourite spot with a new plaque reading 'Kyan's Fishing Spot' near the sailing club.
Mr Sheedy and wife Pat, along with Kyan's sisters Kaleigha and Kaila were among family and friends who chose Kyan's favourite part of Lake Albert's shoreline to fish.
"This is where he always used to come, so we thought we'd camp up here," Mr Sheedy said.
For those who would like to donate to Kyan's family visit https://gofund.me/9157ffef
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.