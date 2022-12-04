The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Fishing for Kyan Armstrong sees 200 people register, favourite spot marked in his memory

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:06am, first published December 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back Row: Graham Armstrong, Owen Dufty, and Rod Sheedy. Middle: Tarlia Armstrong, Kaila Armstrong, and Pat Sheedy. Front: Kaleigha Armstrong (9) and mother Alysha Armstrong. Picture by Ash Smith

Kyan Armstrong's favourite fishing spot at Lake Albert was populated with family and friends on Sunday, as the community took part in a fishing day held in his memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.