The Wagga toddler who captured the hearts of a community is back at home after "intensive" chemotherapy.
Ivy-Rose Twaddell McGill was two-years-old when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in January, and since then, the city has helped raise money for the family for her treatment.
Ivy-Rose's aunt Belinda Clarke said now she's in the "maintenance" stage.
"She's allowed back home and has been able to spend time with us," she said.
Uncle Darren Clarke said now she's home, she can be a child again.
"In Sydney, she's got no one, she can't interact with kids, she can't go play," he said.
"When there's other kids playing in the playground you couldn't take her in there."
But even though the chemotherapy is over, the medical bills aren't expected to stop.
That's where family friend Janine Hamson stepped in, who began planning Ivy's Family Fun Day at the Black Swan Hotel.
She got in contact with whip cracking entertainer Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs who was passing through the area, and asked if he would be interested in performing for charity.
"He responded within about two minutes and said 'yep, book it in', and then the Black Swan came on board," Ms Hamson said.
"They have donated that much it is unbelievable."
Black Swan manager Ellie Menz said she had also got in contact with the performer, who said he would be performing for the Twaddell McGill family for free.
"We thought, 'fantastic', because we're all about community and getting around everyone," she said.
"Fundraisers and helping people out as much is pretty much what we love doing."
Along with one of the biggest whip cracking performers in Australia, musicians Jeremy Swan and Rory Phillips donated their time to the fundraiser.
There was also face painting and a jumping castle for the kids to enjoy.
Mr Clarke said the family wasn't expecting so much support from the community.
"Everyone gets behind you, there's just been so many people that have helped," he said.
The fundraising hasn't stopped there, with plans to begin selling t-shirts to support Ivy and her family.
More details will be posted on the Ivy-Rose Fundraising Auction Facebook page.
