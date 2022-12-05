It is somewhat astounding that your correspondent R.T. Walker suggests that climate change cannot be established by any scientific experiment because such is physically impossible.
Firstly I would point out that the level of Co2 in the atmosphere is not calculated by scientists conducting experiments. It is calculated by using scientific instruments. Secondly attributing causes of global warming are well within the scientific range, contrary to his claim that such is physically impossible.
I am not sure if he has been reading widely on the subject but global warming is now well established as having been caused by human activity. If some other singularly plausible explanation is available I have not heard of it.
Burning of fossil fuels such as coal are the major contributors.
I am not sure where he is coming from when he says that use of the word "unprecedented" has gone out of vogue amongst climate change proponents.
Any reading or viewing of this year's news media about the numerous unprecedented flood events will flush out the word many times over.
However, I believe he is confusing journalistic usage in many instances with that of climate change proponents.
Even today (November 27), the word was used in an ABC story about the "unprecedented floodwaters spilling over the Murrumbidgee" at Moulamein.
The headline to that story refers to the "highest flood in memory" I suppose that could be interpreted also as being unprecedented. Somehow unfortunately, I think this word will get unprecedented attention for some time to come.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Extracts from a new state of our oceans update issued by The Australian Marine Conservation Society on 16.11.22 show:
Our rich and unique Australian oceans are overused and expansion of carefully designed marine sanctuaries are necessary to enable marine wildlife and fishes to be given a chance to recover, we must urgently turn the tide to protect our priceless marine environments and wildlife.
Unsustainable fishing and habitat destruction are prevalent, our coasts and marine environments are deteriorating and in need of restoration, more marine species are listed as threatened or in a higher category of threat than they were five years ago.
Environmental laws have been hamstrung by outdated and ineffective laws that show the dire consequences of poor environmental policy and climate inaction that has existed in Australia for many years.
Tanya Plibersek, appointed this year as the federal environment and water minister, now has the monumental task of leading the state of our oceans out of a crisis situation.
