INCREASED prizemoney will complement the return of the West Wyalong Knockout in February.
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, organisers plan to bring the West Wyalong Knockout back with a bang as the event celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Eight clubs have already signed up for the 2023 edition, with just one Group Nine representative entered so far in Kangaroos.
West Wyalong Rugby League Club have increased the prize pool to $30,000 with the winner to walk away with $20,000.
West Wyalong president Louise Preston hopes the extra prizemoney can help attract a full field of 16 teams for the anniversary edition.
"Hopefully no restrictions come upon us this year. That was our problem last year, there were too many restrictions and we had to call it that week. Then when it came around, just about all of the restrictions were lifted," Preston said.
"The money's pretty big this year.
"I think it's usually only about $10,000 (for first) but because it's the 50th, we went out and found a few sponsors and have been able to increase it, which is even better. It's only a one-off thing."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Among the clubs to already enter are hosts West Wyalong, fellow Group 20 clubs Leeton and Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United, along with Gungahlin Bulls, Woden Valley, Shellharbour and Dubbo CYMS.
Illawarra Rugby League club Corrimal Cougars have also paid up but are being kept on standby due to the organisers' desire to keep it to bush clubs.
"As soon as we had a flyer go up on Facebook, we had a lot of enquiries from the coastline, around Wollongong and Newcastle," Preston said.
"But we're giving preference to the country areas first. Keep the competition a bit more even."
Among those expressing interest is a ProTen Cup representative team.
The Proten Cup is a rejuvenated version of the Group 17 competition, consisting of teams such as Hillston, Narrandera, Ivanhoe, Barellan and Rankins Springs.
Winner of the past two knockouts, Goulburn Workers, have also expressed interest.
The knockout will be held on Friday and Saturday, February 24-25.
While the winners walk away with $20,000, the knockout is also offering $6000 for runner up, $1000 for the semi-final losers and $500 for clubs that exit in the quarter-final stage.
Clubs that progress through from Friday night are also awarded 20 free tickets to Saturday's competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.