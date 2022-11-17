For residents of The Rock who have restricted licenses the town's lack of a service station is a real problem, but one that is soon to be fixed according to one local.
For residents like Lindsay Horton, who are restricted to travelling within a 15-kilometre radius from their home, it is up to their friends to source fuel so that they can get to and from local shops.
Mr Horton, who lives outside of The Rock, said the closest service station is at Uranqunity, which is just outside of his 15-kilometre radius, being 17 kilometres from his house.
"No one likes asking people for help," Mr Horton said.
A service station is just one of the services Mr Horton said the town is missing out on.
Mr Horton said access to fuel at The Rock would be good and the new owner of the old service station at 125 Urana Street, The Rock, Andrew Winkley has plans to provide just that.
"The service station will continue running by June 2023, one way or another," Mr Winkley said.
"We are just trying to get it up to Australian service station standards."
When it is back up and running as The Rock Fuel, residents will have 24-hour access to diesel and petrol, with two bowsers and a secure card facility set for the site.
Mr Winkley said he is aware that a service station is something the community has been wanting.
"I think once it's up, there is a big call for it, so it will be supported within the community," he said.
"The community probably wishes it was here now, but we just don't have the funds to push that side of the business with the season that we have had.
"A lot of people have said once it is going they will be behind it all the way."
A development application was approved by Lockhart Shire Council for the establishment of a service station at 4760 Olympic Highway, The Rock at the old Kings Own Hotel Motel in 2019 after it was sold in 2018.
An application to modify the development consent was subsequently lodged and approved by the council on February 18, 2022.
This would include two stages, the construction of a service station, the construction of a commercial building and the refurbishment of the existing hotel and motel units, and then the construction of a truck stop.
Work is yet to commence at the site.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
