Wagga's newest bargain store, Silly Solly's, will officially open its doors to shoppers on Friday morning.
The highly anticipated opening was one resident simply could not wait for, with store owner Lisa Toohey-Bott saying eager shoppers had been knocking on the doors on Thursday ahead of the opening as staff worked to get the store ready for its big day.
Silly Solly's is located at the old Lincraft building at the Riverina Plaza, with some familiar faces among the store's new team, which is set to expand.
Former Lincraft store manager Linda Simmonds has taken over the role as the store manager of Silly Solly's Wagga, with several of her former Lincraft staff also joining the new team.
"We have a dozen staff and some of them have come on from Lincraft," Mrs Toohey-Bott said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We are also currently in the process of conducting interviews and will potentially have more vacancies popping up in the coming weeks."
Selling nothing over $5, Mrs Toohey-Bott said the official opening ahead of Christmas will provide great relief to Wagga families.
"We have big brand names retailing at $5, you can't get these prices anywhere else," she said.
"I think this year because of the number of pressure people are under with interest rate rises and inflation, I think people will be looking for ways to make savings.
"You can get Christmas decorations and gift wrapping materials as well as a whole range of gifts and toys for the kids for $5 and under so I think it's going to make a whole lot of people more comfortable with the time ahead."
Mrs Toohey-Bott said it is a pleasure to be able to watch people come in and get all of those little things like Christmas decorations without having to spend a fortune.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.