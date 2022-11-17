The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's newest bargain store Silly Solly's officially opens on Friday

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
Silly Solly's Wagga store owner Lisa Toohey-Bott with manager Linda Simmonds gave a sneak peek of store ahead of its opening. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga's newest bargain store, Silly Solly's, will officially open its doors to shoppers on Friday morning.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

