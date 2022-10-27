The Daily Advertiser

Temora-Griffith railway line back open after floods wash away parts of track.

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 27 2022 - 2:30am
The Temora-Griffith railway line is now back open.

The Temora-Griffith train line has re-opened after floods recently washed away parts of the track.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

