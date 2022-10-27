The Temora-Griffith train line has re-opened after floods recently washed away parts of the track.
Transport for NSW confirmed on Thursday that the line is now up and running again and that repairs have now been made to the line following a washaway near Quandary.
However, temporary speed restrictions remain in place along the stretch of track.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The news comes just days after the Naradhan-Ungarie line was also closed after a Pacific National grain train became separated from some of its carriages near Naradhan just after midnight on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services raced to the scene, located between Griffith and Lake Cargelligo, and assisted the two drivers.
However, the train has been left stranded until conditions improve and at last report, the line remains closed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.