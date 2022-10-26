Brad and Kaylene Blackburn have seen it all in their time as the owners of Wagga institution Cotmakers.
They've helped generations of the same family, they've cried with mothers who've lost children and they've babysat and soothed crying babies, but after 15 years at the helm, the time has come to move on.
"Why are we selling up now? Because I've turned a magical age and need to start thinking of the future," Mr Blackburn said.
They pair said they genuinely loved their job, watching families complete their pregnancy journey has been rewarding.
"It's the relationship we've built with them, and their respect for us that we've built up," said Mrs Blackburn.
"They come to us for an answer for something, they trust what we tell them. In some respects we're just like a second set of grandparents," said Mr Blackburn.
The Blackburns are the 5th owners of Cotmakers since 1977 and they'll soon hand over the reins to Shandi and Steve Gibbons.
"Initially shopping [here] when we were having our babies, I always said to them, 'when you're ready to go let me know'," said Shandi Gibbons. "If I can replicate what they've done we'll be very happy, they're leaving big shoes to fill."
But the Blackburns intend to stay on as staff and mentors to the Gibbons.
"Given the fact that we're going to stay doesn't feel like we've severed something," Mr Blackburn said.
"Rather than going 'there you go', we want to leave the legacy we've created for this town in good hands and the only way to do that is to make sure before we walk away fully ... the feel our customers have now will continue."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
