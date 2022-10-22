The dreaded Christmas shopping season is inching ever closer, but it's about to get a bit cheaper this year as Silly Solly's gets ready to open its doors.
Staff at the newest addition to the discount retail scene in Wagga have been sorting and stacking their first stock intake this week and it started with the all important Christmas aisles.
"Opening in time for Christmas is very exciting," the store's owner Lisa Toohey-Bott said.
In other news:
"We can put out all the fun stuff and everyone is excited to come shopping.
"The thing is we won't only have decorations, we'll have a huge range of gift ideas, lots of Christmas food and I think that's going to be a real welcome surprise for people."
The new store has kept the core staff from Lincraft, which used to occupy the same space, and continuing manager Linda Simmonds is raring to go.
"This will be a lot more fast paced ... I'm excited," she said.
"It will be go, go, go, and it will be exciting, we're all pumped up."
Signs went up on Silly Solly's new home on Berry Street in the last week and it's safe to say the locals can't wait.
"We've had people literally trying to pry open the doors," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
Ms Toohey-Bott hopes to be open for business in early November.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.