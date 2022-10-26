The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW SES rescue domestic camel from flooded Moama farm

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 26 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency services successfully rescued Gina the camel after she became stranded in floodwater near Moama on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.