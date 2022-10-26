Emergency services successfully rescued Gina the camel after she became stranded in floodwater near Moama on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW SES and Surf lifesaving attended a camel farm near Moama on Wednesday after the owners reported it was inundated with floodwater from the Murray River.
Operation 'Humpday' commenced that afternoon to rescue Gina, a domestic camel that had wandered off from her small herd on the property towards the river, ignoring repeated attempts by her owner to coax her away from the water's edge.
The local resident was concerned because camels cannot swim.
Crews used their boats on arrival to create a river barrier.
Wading through the river up to their chests, the specially-trained rescue technicians used hay to lure Gina onto dry land.
IN OTHER NEWS:
NSW SES currently has 84 warnings across the state, 13 are at an emergency level, 36 are at Watch and Act level and 35 are at an Advice level, including Wagga.
Moama and Hay both remain areas of concern.
For areas in Western NSW that have been subject to evacuation orders, such as Moree and Narrandera, the NSW SES and partner agencies have conducted 1467 impact assessments of buildings, and damaged utilities and assessed road access to locations.
There have been 306 requests for assistance and 9 flood rescues over the past 24 hours. Since the commencement of this flood event, there have been 8474 Requests for Assistance and 316 Flood Rescues.
This weather continues to bring concerns about dangers from both flash flooding and riverine flooding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.