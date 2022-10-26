Halloween lovers who aren't fans of door-knocking are in for a real treat this weekend with a free American style event to put a new twist on the day.
Inspired by a local American family, The Rock's Kiaira Heafield has organised a lineup of about 30 cars that will be set up on Halloween for children to go "trunk or treating".
Essentially, there will a line of cars with their boots up with lollies and decorations for any trunk or treaters, with the same concept of dressing up.
Mrs Heafield said the idea is more practical and a lot safer for children.
"Because the houses at The Rock are so few and far between a lot of people would drive instead of walking or there were kids walking on main roads by themselves and without parents and I noticed that," she said.
"I was talking to a local American family and they said in America when they do it in rural towns where the houses are far apart they do a trunk or treat.
"That way they are supervised and the kids can catch up."
Not having grown up celebrating Halloween, Mrs Heafield is new to the tradition which was introduced to her when she moved to the town.
"I didn't really have much to do with Halloween growing up, I didn't really ever do it," she said.
"I moved out here and noticed that they did do a fair bit for Halloween and we decided to let the kids do it.
"I participated for the first time two years ago."
Mrs Heafield said they will have the the '3 Duchies Food Van' at the event for anyone wanting some dinner from a 'basic menu', as well as music.
"We thought instead of doing a boot, since we are organising the event, we would go all out, so we are going to be decking out a horse float too," she said.
Blacked out curtains and a lollies bucket at the very back of the float will prove a challenge for keen trunk or treaters.
Given the response to the event this year, Mrs Heafield isn't ruling out a second trunk or treat for next year.
"Hopefully next year will be bigger and we can get more people involved," she said.
Mrs Heafield said she had come close to cancelling the event when insurance coverage fell through, but thanks to a local business the event will go ahead.
"Condron Constructions actually offered to pay for insurance," she said.
The event is free and will be held at The Rock Recreation Ground on Sunday, October 30, from 5pm to 7pm.
