NSW Ambulance body worn camera trial expanding to Wagga paramedics

By Tim Piccione
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:00am
Wagga paramedics Amy Barclay and Charles Milne wearing the new body worn cameras that are being trialled across three more NSW centres from December. Picture by Tim Piccione

Body worn cameras aiming to prevent occupational violence against paramedics will be trialled in Wagga for the program's expansion into regional NSW.

