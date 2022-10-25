The state government has responded to the pleas of regional councils across NSW and pledged $50 million to help fix the growing pothole crisis.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said councils can apply for a slice of the cash to fix their problem roads under the new Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr recently called on the state government to use the $45 million raised by mobile speed cameras in the last two years to fix the state's dilapidated roads.
"I was delighted to see the announcement because I think potholes are continuing to create an enormous amount of frustration and danger on the roads," he said.
In other news:
Dr McGirr said the fund is a good start, and an acknowledgement that there is a serious issue with regional roads, but he did warn that filling potholes will not fix the underlying issue.
"The underlying issue is do we have enough funding for regional roads in NSW? ... no, we don't yet, they're not safe enough," he said.
However, he did concede that the fund does address the immediate safety concern of potholes on the road.
"I think they represent a clear and present danger to motorists," he said.
Extreme weather over the past year has led to record pothole numbers, with more than 2689 potholes reported on state roads in the Wagga LGA since February, according to Transport for NSW.
"Over 9400 potholes have been reported on state roads across the Riverina since the first wave of severe weather that hit NSW in February," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said. Of which, 8980 have been fixed.
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said "council will make an application for funding for as many roads" as they can.
"If Council is successful in its application, we will consider engaging extra resources to help respond to deterioration of our 2288km of road network," he said.
Coolamon Shire Council general manager Tony Donoghue welcomed the news as roads in his district have been under immense pressure with flood-enforced road closures diverting traffic through Coolamon.
"With the Newell Highway diversions, to ensure the traffic can continue with the floods around Narrandera, we will have a significant impact above and beyond normal traffic on those rerouted roads," he said.
"That would be the Canola Way and Ardlethan Road and Coolamon Road, they will see significant damage increase."
Mr Donoghue believes the $50 million is an initial fund to "get through a wet summer and a harvest", and according to the minister more money may be forthcoming.
"Potholing is not betterment, it's not improving the roads, it's trying to hold it at bay with the weather as it is," he said.
Temora Mayor Rick Firman said he was delighted at the news as road repairs have cost his LGA around $6.5 million in the last year.
"Its something that will make a huge difference for us, were already stretched and run frankly on the smell of an oily rag," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.