The Daily Advertiser

From 2023, Wagga pubs and clubs will be using facial recognition technology in a bid to tackle problem gambling

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga RSL chief executive Andrew Bell said the club has been working on facial recognition for the past four years, and believes the technology can help keep patrons safe. Picture by Conor Burke

Facial recognition technology looks set to be rolled out across NSW pubs and clubs from next year, as the hotel industry steps up its efforts to combat problem gambling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.