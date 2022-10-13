Homeless residents who have set up camp at North Wagga's Wilks Park are remaining put as floodwater rises around them and their pets, including at least two dogs and a goat.
Two homeless residents, a man and a woman, who have been staying at the campsite in tents with their pets for at least three months, remain at the site which has been inundated with water.
NSW RFS spokesperson Peta Keddle, who is working with the Wagga SES unit, said they are conducting two daily welfare checks on the residents.
"An evacuation order was issued for Wilks Park on Tuesday at 5.37pm," Miss Keddle said.
"Wagga SES have been out there to speak to the residents and recommended they move, however, two residents advised us that they were staying."
Miss Keddle said the residents told Wagga SES they had resources available and were prepared for the floods.
"Wagga SES has resources shall the residents need assistance," she said.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga was reported to by at 9.2 metres as at 12pm Thursday according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with Wilks Park one of the first locations to be flooded.
