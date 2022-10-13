The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Wilks Park residents stranded on island with pets as floodwater rises

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 13 2022 - 4:20am, first published 2:00am
Homeless residents who have set up camp at North Wagga's Wilks Park are remaining put as floodwater rises around them and their pets, including at least two dogs and a goat.

