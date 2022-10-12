The Daily Advertiser
Free

18 kilometre stretch of Federation Way shut due to flooding as Murrumbidgee River nears its peak at Wagga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 12 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water closes in on either side of Hampden Avenue, North Wagga as Wilks Park floods. Picture courtesy Fire & Rescue NSW

A major Riverina thoroughfare has been closed due to flooding as Wagga floodwaters approach the peak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.