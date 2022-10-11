The Daily Advertiser
Bali Bombings Anniversary

Wagga, Coolamon and Leeton victims of Bali Bombings honoured in 20th anniversary commemorations

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:47am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Australia marks the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings, family and friends across the Riverina are gathering to remember the three local men taken in the terrorist attack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.