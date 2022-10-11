As Australia marks the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings, family and friends across the Riverina are gathering to remember the three local men taken in the terrorist attack.
Former Wagga man David Mavroudis, 28, was among these, along with Leeton's Clint Thompson, 29, and former Coolamon local Shane Walsh-Till, 32.
David and Clint were both members of the Coogee Dolphins, an amateur rugby league team, and had travelled to Bali with teammates for an end-of-season trip.
David's parents and a contingent of his mates travelled up to Sydney this week to attend a special commemorative ceremony at the Bali Memorial at Coogee Beach on Wednesday.
David's sister Jane Elkin now lives in Sydney and will also be marking the tragic milestone.
"We will be attending the Coogee memorial service along with 50-odd family and friends travelling to be here with us," Ms Elkin said.
Thinking back to the time of the attack, Ms Elkin recalls she was up in Sydney when the horror began to unfold.
"I was staying at our family friend's unit in Randwick, along with my best friend from school, Kelly Albion and her now husband Matt," she said.
"I had a missed call from Dave's flat mate Paul Lancaster at about 9.20am - and I thought that was odd for him to be calling me on a Sunday morning."
She decided to call him back.
"He was very calm and told me he had heard there was an explosion in a Bali nightclub and that it may have been a gas explosion," Ms Elkin said.
"I said to him, 'Well there's a stack of nightclubs in Bali right?'
"I didn't panic at that point. Then I went into Kel and Matt's room and told them what Paul had said."
They then turned on the news and Ms Elkin recalls an "absolute worst nightmare unfolding in front of us on live television."
Ms Elkin said the moments from that point on are etched in her memory.
"By 1pm [on Sunday] we had heard that some had made it back to the hotel and others didn't.
"We kept hanging onto the fact that phone lines were down."
As the day went on, Ms Elkin said the Randwick unit quickly filled up with friends of her and her brother.
"They were all congregating there to support each other," she said.
"We were so lucky to have so many people around us."
Meanwhile, her parents were back home in Wagga, surrounded by friends.
"Another great mate of Dave's, Rod Matthews, was also there," she said.
"Rod was there with Mum and Dad from the very early hours of Sunday morning. He and his wife Sam, along with so many others to name, were absolute rocks."
Ms Elkin flew home to Wagga the following morning.
"The days quickly turned into weeks," she said.
"There was a constant flow of people at the house every day for what seemed like months.
In the lead-up to the anniversary, Ms Elkin said the increased reporting of the bombings has brought back a lot of bad memories.
"Every year is extremely difficult, however the heightened media attention around this anniversary has caused extra stress and anxiety most definitely," Ms Elkin said.
She said it was "very confronting" having to constantly see the vision of the bombings without warning on television advertising and shows, including the new Stan series.
"Having to see that constantly... it's a lot," she said.
"I understand it is a significant time in our history now and people have the best of intentions but it's still so sensitive for family members because it's our personal loss.
"I mean we had no warning there was going to be a Stan series released until it was already available to stream. It would have at least been nice to know it was coming out."
Leeton victim Clint Thompson was captain of the Coogee Dolphins and is remembered for his mateship, and his practical jokes.
He had moved away to Sydney, where he worked at a Kings Cross bottle shop and as an account executive for Blass Wines, 11 years prior to the attack.
Coolamon's Shane Walsh-Till was the last Riverina victim to be confirmed dead.
He and wife Melanie had moved to Hong Kong but were in Bali attending an education conference when the attack took place.
He was well-known in Wagga, Coolamon and Leeton through his involvement in sport and as a teacher.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
