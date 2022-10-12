A Riverina teenager who took part in an illegal street race on one of Wagga's major arterial roads has been told by a magistrate he is "not mature enough" to hold a driver's licence.
Lochlan Alexander Wilson, 18, of Griffith, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday having pleaded guilty to organising, promoting or taking part in an unapproved race between vehicles as a first offence.
Magistrate Rebecca Hosking told Wilson "I hope you enjoyed your brief time on the road" as she considered the case.
According to a statement of agreed facts, police from the Riverina proactive crime team were patrolling Lake Albert Road in Kooringal at 12.40am on August 19.
The patrol spotted a maroon coloured Holden Commodore and white coloured Holden Commodore turn right into Lake Albert Road from Fay Avenue.
The Commodores took side-by-side positions while travelling at the signposted speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour in the two northerly lanes, which were surrounded by residential buildings and a primary school.
At the intersection of White Avenue and unaware of the unmarked police vehicle behind them, both drivers accelerated harshly at the same time and commenced to race each other on the wet road surface.
Upon seeing the race, the police vehicle had had to accelerate to catch up with both drivers with police stating both vehicles reached a speed of no less than 140km/h near the intersection of Wattle Street.
Wilson's solicitor said in court that his client did exceed the speed limit but denied he drove that fast during the incident.
The officers managed to position themselves behind the racing drivers and signalled for them to stop, which they both did near the intersection of Warrawong Street.
Wilson, who was driving the white Commodore, produced a current NSW provisional P2 licence and tested negative for alcohol.
The other driver also held a NSW provisional P2 licence.
When questioned by police, they pair stated they were mates and the race was just stupidity.
They admitted to police they were aware of 60km/h limit and did not know how fast they were going.
"The manner in which both [offenders] drove their vehicles during this incident caused extreme danger [to other] road users and neighbouring properties," police said.
In court on Wednesday, Wilson's solicitor said his client had autism spectrum disorder but was high functioning and was employed.
"He was in a stressful situation at home at the time of offending but he has his family's support in court today," the solicitor said.
" [The offending] happened somewhat spontaneously. It was not premeditated.
"My client is very unlikely to re-offend. He has found coming to court and the process of being charged extremely stressful. He is remorseful and does not own his own car."
The solicitor said Wilson was "very young" and asked that the court "deal with him as leniently as possible".
The prosecutor said Wilson's type of offending at the forefront of community concerns.
"The level of general deterrence is paramount. With teenagers and young people, almost all offending is spontaneous. [Wilson's offending] causes concern about horrors on the road," the prosecutor said.
Magistrate Hosking said the charge was Wilson's "first offence, not only for this type of offence but ever" and was at the lower end of seriousness.
"[The prosecutor] raised issues around community protection; we are all aware of what has occurred on the road over the past 12 months - alcohol has been a factor but it is mostly youth," Magistrate Hosking said.
"There has been a suggestion that young men be excluded from driving until the age of 25. We would have one less magistrate in Wagga if we did so: that's how often we see people of your age for offences."
Magistrate Hosking said she had to give Wilson a "very serious lesson" as his spontaneous decision could have had consequences that lasted forever.
Wilson was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for 12 months, backdated to August 19.
"A vehicle is a weapon like a knife or a gun is, but we hand them to people at age 17 when they are not mature enough to handle them, like in this case," Magistrate Hosking said.
"Your maturity level is not yet enough to maintain a licence at the moment ... next time, hopefully your decisions will be more mature."
