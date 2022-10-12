The Daily Advertiser

Teenage illegal street racer Lochlan Alexander Wilson 'too immature' to hold licence, Wagga magistrate says

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
October 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Lochlan Alexander Wilson has been fined and disqualified from driving after taking part in an illegal street race with another P-plate driver at the intersection of White Avenue and Lake Albert Road in Kooringal.

A Riverina teenager who took part in an illegal street race on one of Wagga's major arterial roads has been told by a magistrate he is "not mature enough" to hold a driver's licence.

