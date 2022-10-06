Miniature car enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend with the 19th annual Riverina Mini Muster set to run over both days.
The annual event held by the Riverina Mini Car Club (RMCC) will feature a show and shine for an array of mini auto-motives built in classic form over 40 years as well as a sausage sizzle.
Minis (and their variants) entered in the weekend's show and shine will vie for two trophies - best car and the people's choice award, which can be voted on by all those who attend.
Event organisers are hoping to see a good turnout coming off the back of last year's muster which featured a record number of cars.
RMCC president Phill Bell said it is an opportunity to see a variety of the small marvels together in one place.
"Minis used to be everywhere," Mr Bell said.
Whilst not as common today, Mr Bell said he has seen a few newer Minis getting around Wagga.
The muster weekend will also feature a number of other social events including dinner, an observation run taking in points of interest around the region and a farewell barbecue breakfast.
Mr Bell said anyone with an interest in Minis or who drives one would also be welcome to join the club.
"We are a really social group with a fair bit of knowledge and expertise when it comes to the Classic Mini," he said.
RMCC was formed in July of 2004 and currently has more than 30 family memberships with 60 member vehicles.
"We would also love to hear from MINI owners who might like to join," Mr Bell said.
"To many people, it is 'just a car', but the history behind the Mini brand is really interesting and for a modern car they have so much character."
The muster will be held adjacent to the Wagga Tourist Information Centre car park on Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 2pm, which will be open to the public.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
