The Daily Advertiser

15 per cent of Australians believe having a tattoo means you can't donate vital plasma, Lifeblood hope to bust that myth

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
October 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Pitman posing with his new tattoos after giving plasma for the 301st time on his 70th birthday. Picture by Les Smith

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is giving out free tattoos in a bid to bust the myth that people with ink can't donate plasma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.