The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is giving out free tattoos in a bid to bust the myth that people with ink can't donate plasma.
Lifeblood is calling for 1600 people to donate plasma every day this month, as patient need for the life-saving blood product reaches record levels.
But a recent Lifeblood survey found more than 15 per cent of Australians believe having a tattoo means you can't donate, and with one in four Aussies now having tattoos, that's a lot of vital plasma left behind.
Angie Gerlach, Lifeblood Wagga session leader and RN, said she encounters the misconception on a regular basis.
"And up until recently it was the case, there was a four-month deferral period, which still exists for whole blood, but not for plasma," she said.
"You can have a tattoo this morning and give plasma this afternoon."
As part of this year's International Plasma Awareness Week, four top Aussie tattoo artists - James McKenna, Germ Flack, Jane Laver, and Matiu Davidson-Liga - have designed 12 temporary blood type tattoos to help dispel misconceptions about tattoos and eligibility.
The temporary tatts will be offered to every person who donates blood and plasma throughout October.
Denis Pitman was giving plasma on Wednesday this week, his 301st donation.
Mr Pitman, 70, has always wanted to get a tattoo, but has put it off for fear of not being able to give his regular bag of plasma.
"That always used to be a thing, I didn't want to stop donating just because I wanted a tattoo," he said
"I've since found out I can do a tattoo and plasma.
"I'm waiting to find a design to incorporate my grand kids initials."
Mrs Gerlach said plasma is a vital product and is something that often gets overlooked.
"I think people generally don't realise how much we need plasma," she said.
"There are more and more diseases being treated with plasma everyday.
"To support people with immune disease, burns, accidents, pregnant women, haemophiliacs and nearly anybody who has an immune system that has been compromised needs plasma."
This week is International Plasma Awareness Week and you can find out more about donating here.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
