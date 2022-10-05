Fizzics Education will be at the Sturt Mall again today where they will be hosting another two shows after their success on Wednesday.
Fizzics Education is a group of science education professions, like palaeontologists, who run shows in schools and other venues across the country.
The first two shows proved popular on Wednesday, with an eager crowd watching the presenting in awe as she showed them a variety of experiments.
Among the crowd at the 1pm show on Wednesday were Wagga siblings nine-year-old Milton Patterson and 8-year-old Delilah Patterson who were both given the opportunity to get their hands dirty by volunteering to assist the presenter.
Wagga's 10-year-old Jack Barry and his nine-year-old sister Abby Barry were also called to the front to help the presenter with an experiment which consisted of a paint roller, toilet paper and a leaf blower.
There will be another two shows today at the science set up located near Dotti, and again on Friday.
The first show will run from 11am and a second will be held at 1pm.
