The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Fizzics Education brings science fun to Wagga's Sturt Mall

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:49am, first published October 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's nine-year-old Abby Barry with brother, 10-year-old Jack Barry participating in the Fizzics Education show at the Sturt Mall. Picture by Les Smith

Fizzics Education will be at the Sturt Mall again today where they will be hosting another two shows after their success on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.