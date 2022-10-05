The Wagga Model Aero Club is the latest event host to fall victim to the wet weather.
The club has made the tough decision to pull the pin on this weekend's aircraft flying display, due to the moderate to heavy rainfall expected in Wagga over the coming days.
Publicity officer Tony McAtamney said it was the third year in a row the club has had to scrap the event, after two previous years of COVID-19 disruptions.
"This decision was based on forecasts by the Bureau of Meteorology of heavy rain and storms over Wagga during the next few days and the weekend," Mr McAtamney said.
"More heavy rain will make conditions at the club's Uranquinty flying field very difficult, with the car park and camping ground already saturated with water," Mr McAtamney said.
"Excessive rain and storms will only make it unsafe to fly radio-controlled model planes and uncomfortable for the general public in attendance."
The club had been expecting a large contingent of flyers over both days and has made the decision to reschedule the event for October 2023.
Mr McAtamney said he wanted to get the word out that the event was cancelled as people travel from all across the state to attend and he didn't want cars pulling up to the gates to find them closed.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
