The Daily Advertiser
Court

Lavington man Christopher Charles Frost, accused of historic child sex abuse, committed to stand trial

By Albury Court
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:12am, first published September 20 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not guilty plea as former Wagga teacher committed to stand trial

A former Wagga teacher accused of historic child sex abuse matters stretching back 43 years has been committed to stand trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.