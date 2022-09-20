Police are appealing for the public's help following an alleged attack at a Wagga pub.
Emergency services were called to the Sportsmans Club Hotel on Friday night after a man was allegedly assaulted.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the Kincaid Street venue about 11.30pm following reports a man had been assaulted.
On Tuesday, police released images of a person, who they believe may be able to assist investigators, as part of a public appeal for help.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the man depicted in the images, captured by the pub's CCTV cameras, was described as being Caucasian in appearance with sandy brown hair.
At the time, he was wearing an orange and black high-vis hooded jumper.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599 or 6922 2598 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
