Light plane pilot confirmed dead with discovery of crash site near Tallangatta

By Blair Thomson
September 19 2022 - 5:50am
This rescue plane searching the Lucyvale area on Monday for the missing aircraft. Picture by AMSA

The death of a pilot has been confirmed after the crash site of a light aircraft that went missing was found east of Tallangatta on Monday.

