The death of a pilot has been confirmed after the crash site of a light aircraft that went missing was found east of Tallangatta on Monday.
Multiple aircraft and ground crews had been involved in the search for the plane that went missing between Mount Beauty, Corryong and Tallangatta Valley on Sunday.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority coordinated the search for the light aircraft with one person on board. The aircraft had been reported overdue just after 2pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the authority said the crash site, about 30 kilometres east of Tallangatta, was located by a Victoria Police helicopter about 10am on Monday.
Victoria Police confirmed the pilot of the aircraft was found deceased at the scene.
"AMSA acknowledge this is a difficult time for family and friends of the pilot and would like to thank all those who assisted with the search," the spokesperson said.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Melbourne-based rescue jet and two rescue helicopters had been tasked to conduct an aerial search in an area near the Tallangatta Valley.
The departure and destination details of the missing aircraft were unavailable.
