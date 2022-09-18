Wagga council says the multibillion-dollar Inland Rail project poses "fundamental risks" to the city's future functioning and claims a lack of consultation has led to "incorrect conclusions" about its impacts.
The city's councillors will on Monday night discuss the council's response to an Australian Rail Track Corporation call for feedback on the environmental impact statement for the rail project's Albury to Illabo section.
Although supportive of the Inland Rail project in principle, the council has highlighted a range of serious issues, including limited consultation on areas of concern - including potential traffic queues at level crossings.
Its submission argues that as a result of this, inaccurate data has been used and incorrect conclusions made in the EIS.
Councillor Richard Foley has come out in support of the submission and said the Docker Street level crossing could severely impact access to health services if the project goes ahead as it stands.
"Council used a pedometer to measure a train that was more than 900 metres long and it took over four minutes to pass by," Cr Foley said.
"So a 1.8-kilometre train will take at least eight minutes, not including the time it takes for boom gates to open and shut."
Cr Foley said the delays were going to have a significant impact, particularly on emergency services and access to the hospital.
"Why spend all the money on a hospital when the likelihood of people dying in ambulances is going to increase significantly on the basis of the Inland Rail's poor planning," he said.
Despite this, Cr Foley stressed he was not against Inland Rail, which he believed was vital to the city's future.
"I'm a very big supporter of the project, but it is ill thought out, totally irrational and illogical to run freight trains 24/7 through this city," he said.
Cr Foley said a bypass around the city was vital.
"There needs to be a bypass and we need to fight for it," he said.
"Now it's not a matter of contention, but of political will."
Cr Foley said the financial cost of a bypass in the long-term would be negligible.
Wagga Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche also supported the council's submission.
However, Mr Roche said the council must present a stronger case for a bypass.
"We understand the need for the Inland Rail to get the trucks off the highway, but that's not going to take [all] the trucks out of Wagga," he said.
To solve this, Mr Roche said both issues needed to be addressed simultaneously.
"At the same time they consider the rail bypass around Wagga ... they should also consider a truck bypass," he said.
Inland Rail project director Melvyn Maylin recently told The Daily Advertiser the route was chosen through the project's business case and was the preferred route endorsed by the Australian government.
"There are no plans to consider an alternate route for this section of Inland Rail," Mr Maylin said.
The council's submission also highlighted several other affected areas across the city, including the Edmondson Street overpass, which is set to be raised by 2.8 metres and have its speed limit reduced from 50km/h to 40km/h.
As a result, the bridge will become even steeper and Mr Roche has serious safety concerns given the structure's proximity to schools.
"Could the steeper bridge lead to a child being hit because a car can't stop in time?," he said, adding it would still be an issue even with a 40km/h speed limit.
Members of the public can lodge their own feedback on the EIS, via the ARTC website, until September 28.
