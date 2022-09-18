The Daily Advertiser

Inland Rail poses fundamental risks to Wagga's future, council response to EIS says

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 18 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Councillor Richard Foley, pictured at the Docker Street level crossing, supports a Wagga City Council response that highlights serious issues with the Inland Rail project. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga council says the multibillion-dollar Inland Rail project poses "fundamental risks" to the city's future functioning and claims a lack of consultation has led to "incorrect conclusions" about its impacts.

