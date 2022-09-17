The Daily Advertiser

MCUE defeated Wagga Tigers in the Riverina Netball A grade grand final.

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 17 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 8:30am
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes finished their perfect season with a confident 11-point win over Wagga Tigers in Narrandera today.

