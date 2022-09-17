TURVEY Park have claimed their first reserve grade premiership in 21 years with an upset of Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
After weathering the storm early, Turvey Park opened the game up and had too much run for the Demons as they recorded a 10.11 (71) to 7.13 (55) victory at Narrandera Sportsground.
The game was a dour struggle early as Collingullie-GP kicked seven behinds in a goalless opening term.
The Demons held a narrow four-point lead at half-time before the Bulldogs broke the game open with a six-goal third term.
It helped Turvey Park establish a 22-point lead at the final change and the Demons were unable to make any inroads in the last quarter as the two teams went goal-for-goal.
First-year Turvey Park reserve grade coach Paul Hallcroft was proud of his men.
"It's perfect. It's a really good result for such a big year we've had," Hallcroft said.
"For the club, where they've come from five or six years ago, it's tremendous. We're heading in the right direction.
"The 17s couldn't quite get there today, the twos are there and the ones weren't far away. I don't see it as a second grade side to be honest, they're young, an average age of about 20 so the future of the club is great."
It was Turvey Park's youth that proved the difference in the second half.
Luke Fellows set the tone with the opening goal of the third term, while Eduward Grigg continued his strong game with two third term goals.
Grigg was named best-on-ground for his efforts, while Fellows and Henry Jenkins also had big games.
Hallcroft credited Turvey Park's pressure for breaking the game open in the third term.
"Just our pressure I reckon. Our pressure around the ball," he said.
"We had some class players out there in Luke Fellows, Henry Jenkins, Kynan Smith was in my opinion best on ground, Chase Grintell, just the pressure and the never give up attitude.
"We're a real team and there's a real bond, we train really well together and have done the job so it's awesome."
It proved to be a memorable 250-game milestone for Michael Ness, who kicked a third-term goal in Turvey Park's win.
Hallcroft was delighted to be able to deliver the club their first reserve grade premiership since 2001.
"It's a massive effort," he said.
"This is my first year. I didn't know any of them at the start of the year. I got sucked into it.
"A big shoutout to Simone (Harmer) and Billy (Curry) and the whole committee, all my boys, the whole coaching department, Mick Mazzocchi and blokes like that have been a huge help.
"We had massive injuries the last two weeks, we were massive underdogs and to come out and perform on a day like that is bloody perfect."
Full-time
Turvey Park Bulldogs 0.3 2.5 8.8 10.11 (71)
Collingullie GP Demons 0.7 2.9 4.10 7.13 (55)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs: L.Fellows 2, E.Grigg 2, S.Jones 2, W.Ashcroft 2, H.Cook 1, M.Ness 1; Collingullie GP Demons: M.Geppert 2, D.carroll 1, D.Kennedy 1, Z.Billingham 1, R.Dean 1, K.Sykes 1
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs: E.Grigg, K.Smith, C.Grintell, L.Fellows, T.Cunningham, S.Jones; Collingullie GP Demons: D.carroll, S.Macklan, P.Woods, K.Sykes, Z.Billingham, L.Murray.
