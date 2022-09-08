The Daily Advertiser

AFL great and former Wagga man Wayne Carey raises 'big question' over white powder incident at casino

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:38am, first published September 8 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Carey used his return to Wagga to challenge the narrative over his latest 'controversy'.

Controversial former AFL footballer Wayne Carey has used his return to Wagga to question the narrative surrounding his latest scandal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.