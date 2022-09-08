Jordan Mills is no stranger to the flour-filled chaos that can erupt at any moment during a frenzied baking session.
Now in his fourth year as an apprentice baker, the 19-year-old is well versed in the ins and outs of the trade, something he hoped would help him rise above his competitors on Wednesday.
Mr Mills was one of five aspiring bakers from across the Riverina-Murray who competed in the Worldskills Baking Regional Finals at Wagga TAFE.
"So far it's been pretty smooth sailing and even though it's been a little bit stressful I'm pretty much used to it now," he said.
Under the watchful eye of judges, the young stars were asked to produce the greatest choux pastries, birthday cakes and biscuits they could in the allotted times.
Their final products were judged on taste, dimensions, appearance, weight and countless other factors - with the winner securing a spot in the national competition in Melbourne next year.
TAFE baking skills teacher Herve Boutin said the tournament was "not easy" but would ultimately help the students build on their abilities.
"A few tears came up ... but like with everything pain comes with gain," he said.
"They entered this competition because they really want to better themselves and they can see all the good things about it."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
