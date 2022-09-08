After a lengthy career, Wagga's Denis O'Connor has adapted his artistic style after he had two bouts of eye surgery in the last year.
Since the last operation in May it's been a long recovery. Mr O'Connor's sight won't be the same as it used to be, but he's already adjusted his practice to suit his new way of seeing the world.
Advertisement
"I had a hole in my macular which twists things around and breaks up the detail in your lines," he said.
"I thought, 'what happens if I start drawing again?' How was this going to affect me, was going to disturb the way I work?"
The result was a series of self portrait drawings, with lines that were more staggered and not as smooth as Mr O'Connor's normal work.
"Before, I was quite a fluid and linear drawer and painter, but this one I had to etch my way a little bit more with more sharper lines," he said.
"The drawing is not about having a bad eye, the drawing's about affected vision."
IN OTHER NEWS:
One of them, titled 'Self Portrait: Following Eye Surgery' was selected as a finalist in the Swan Hill Print and Drawing Acquisitive Awards, one of Australia's few drawing prizes.
"It changed the way I had to operate. As far as helping me get back into the studio, it ended up quite a strong drawing," Mr O'Connor said.
"They get over 400 entries and they pick about 50, so that's nice."
Mr O'Connor's works have been exhibited across Australia and the world for more than 50 years. In 2020, a portrait of his wife was selected as a finalist in the Darling Portrait Prize, and was exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery in Canberra.
Since then, exhibitions were paused over the pandemic period and Mr O'Connor himself took a break from creating while awaiting surgery.
He said the self portrait series helped him get back in the swing of things.
"It's sort of got me back into the rhythm of doing stuff, and now that COVID is over, the galleries are more active again," he said.
Mr O'Connor's drawing 'Self Portrait: Following Eye Surgery' is on display at the Swan Hill Gallery until Sunday, November 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.