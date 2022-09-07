Wagga High School went into a brief lockdown earlier today with reports of intruders on school grounds.
A Department of Education spokesperson confirmed these reports this afternoon.
"Wagga Wagga High School was placed into a short lockdown this afternoon for the safety of all staff and students after two unauthorised people were reported on school grounds," they said.
Wagga Police arrived at the school at about 11.30am in response to the incident.
"Police were called and classes resumed shortly after police declared the school safe," the spokesperson said.
"The school is communicating with parents and carers."
A police presence was not needed for long with authorities leaving the high school just before midday, after which students were free to once again roam the Wagga grounds.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
