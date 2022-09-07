MISSING out on The Rock-Yerong Creek's most recent premiership has proven a driving force behind Harri White's journey to Farrer League grand final day.
White was just 17 when he was left out of the Magpies grand final team that went on to claim a famous six-point victory over East Wagga-Kooringal in 2015.
White had played 11 first grade games during the season but was left to reserve grade for the finals campaign, where he played in the Magpies' losing grand final team.
A The Rock local, White says the devastation of missing out has proven a constant source of motivation.
"I was the unlucky one that missed out that year when they did win it," White said.
"It definitely does (spur you on). It makes you want to win it more, makes you want a play a lot better during the year and really cement your spot in that first grade side."
It means that Saturday's grand final against Marrar will be White's maiden first grade grand final appearance, something he says doing in the black and white means a great deal to him.
"It definitely does. Dad's (Shane) played there his whole life as well," he said.
"I've got some good mates there that I've always played footy with and never had the opportunity to play in one together so it's good to finally get one."
White has only missed two games this year for the Magpies, one early in the season and then the first final due to suspension.
The 24-year-old has enjoyed a strong season, working himself into the midfield rotation at the Magpies.
It has been a role he has thoroughly enjoyed.
"It's good, I've been playing through the middle a lot more this year," he said.
"It's good, gets you a bit more involved in the game and a bit easier to find yourself in it, always trying to find the footy and following the footy around. Trying to, anyway.
"We've got a good mixture of players that can go through there. If someone needs a spell you know that there's always someone else who will step up and look after that spot for you."
The Magpies are the only team to have defeated Marrar this year, doing it on the Bombers' home turf at Langtry Oval in round three.
Marrar returned serve in round 12 to level the score going into the all-important decider at Robertson Oval.
White says the Magpies have learnt plenty from both occasions and named a couple of key focus points that TRYC will hone in on for Saturday's grand final.
"There's a few things probably," he said.
"Probably our skills and keeping a level head, mainly.
"If we make too many turnovers, they really know how to punish you with that so keeping the footy and making sure we don't give it over real easy will be important.
"It's about keeping a level head really and playing our brand of footy."
