The Daily Advertiser

Harri White missed out on The Rock-Yerong Creek's 2015 premiership so is happy to be running out on Saturday

MM
By Matt Malone
September 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Harri White hard at work on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's Farrer League grand final. Picture by Les Smith

MISSING out on The Rock-Yerong Creek's most recent premiership has proven a driving force behind Harri White's journey to Farrer League grand final day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.