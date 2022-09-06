COOLAMON co-coach Mark Carroll believes his prime mover Jake Barrett is the man to beat for this year's Jim Quinn Medal.
The Riverina League best and fairest will be unveiled at Narrandera Ex-Servicemen's Club on Wednesday night where the vote count for the Jim Quinn Medal will be conducted.
Barrett will enter the count as favourite on the back of a runaway victory in the Riverina League Player of the Year award by 13 votes.
It was a big effort from Barrett, given he missed three games early in the season with a knee injury.
Carroll believes Barrett, his fellow co-coach, deserves to win the prestigious medal.
"Jake's had a ripping year," Carroll said.
"He got injured earlier in the year, in the second round, hurt his knee and missed a couple and after that he put a body of work through, about eight to 10 games in a row, that was pretty special.
"He just kept getting the pill.
"We had injuries too at times, our midfield was down and he hardly came off the ball there for six or seven games, helping our backline out heaps.
"He's been fantastic for us. Unbelievably consistent. He's had a pretty special year, he would be a deserved winner."
Carroll says Barrett's running ability is his greatest weapon.
"He's an elite runner," he said.
"I think he got drafted in the top three in Australia in the beep test. He's got a tank on him big time, he can run and run.
"The boys try and have a crack at him in the pre-season, blokes think they've got him, they'll sit with him for a couple of laps and think they're going fast and he puts the hammer down and finds another level.
"And that's his real strength, there's no doubt."
Carroll named Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Matt Klemke and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong captain Ben Walsh as dangers.
Klemke finished second in the Player of the Year award, with a big gap to third.
"Matty Klemke, they've finished on top, only lost the one game, he's had a very consistent season," Carroll said.
"Ganmain - I wouldn't be surprised if Benny Walsh votes well. He should. I would say he would win their best and fairest. In my opinion he would get the most votes for Ganmain."
Matt Malone
1 Jake Barrett (Coolamon)
2 Jacob Olsson (GGGM)
3 Jack Rowston (Griffith)
Jimmy Meiklejohn
1 Jake Barrett (Coolamon)
2 Matt Klemke (Collingullie-GP)
3 Matt Hamblin (GGGM)
