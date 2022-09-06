The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Regarn Simbwa has continued his successful year in the ring by claiming the Golden Gloves in Brisbane

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 6 2022 - 7:00am
Barefoot Boxing's Regarn Simbwa won the coveted Golden Gloves in Brisbane after finishing second in the tournament in 2019.

Wagga's Regarn Simbwa has continued his rise as one of Australia's best boxers by claiming the 2022 Golden Gloves held in Brisbane.

