Wagga's Regarn Simbwa has continued his rise as one of Australia's best boxers by claiming the 2022 Golden Gloves held in Brisbane.
Simbwa has already had an impressive year in the ring after claiming the PCYC King of the Ring back in April with another two wins since then giving him the perfect preparation for the Golden Gloves.
Simbwa was excited to get the win and it is extra satisfying after he claimed silver at the Golden Gloves back in 2019.
"Yeah I was really excited and I've worked hard for it," Simbwa said.
"Last time in 2019 I got a silver medal, but this time I went back and I claimed my victory.
"I put in more effort this time around and have been having good victories in the lead-up."
Simbwa said that he has developed a lot as a boxer since 2019 and said that the experience helped him grab the gold this time around.
"There has been lots of change," he said.
"My technique has changed and the way I manage the ring.
"If I looked back at how I was fighting in 2019, I wouldn't be able to compare to how I am fighting this time around as there has been so much change in my boxing skills and I'm a lot more experienced now."
Simbwa went straight to the finals because of a lack of entrants however was levelled against Jackson Welsh who is the Queensland state champion and represented the state at the Commonwealth Games trials.
It was a tough fight for Simbwa with him eventually claiming the win after a split decision.
Simbwa had a lot of supporters which made the trip to Brisbane possible with him grateful for all of the support he received in allowing him to compete at the Golden Gloves.
"This was a big achievement in my life," he said.
"I would like to thank each and every one who supported me, because if it wasn't for their support I couldn't go up there.
"Everyone who was on my back and helped me with accommodation and flights I would like to thank them so much."
There was not only financial support helping Simbwa achieve his golden ambition, with the team at Barefoot Boxing including coach Tony Abbott helping him prepare ideally for the contest.
"I would like to appreciate Tony as he really put in a lot of effort and time," he said.
"I would also love to show appreciation for my teammates for helping me in sparring and techniques as I couldn't make it by myself"
"It's teamwork."
Simbwa is hoping to turn professional next year, however is still having difficulties in his application to get a Visa which is stagnating his rise up the ranks.
