AFL legend Wayne Carey will return home to Wagga on Thursday.
Carey will be guest speaker at Good Blokes Society's (GBS) Wagga Members Dinner at Wagga RSL Club.
Advertisement
Carey is an ambassador for GBS and will be joined by Jimmy Cassidy and the Nelson Twins as part of the entertainment for the night.
Carey has again been in the headlines this week after an incident in Perth but was committed to returning home to Wagga for the function, where GBS plan to welcome him with open arms.
"Duck didn't take any convincing to get back to Wagga," GBS' Tom Maguire said.
"He was more than happy to come and do it.
"A big part of the Good Blokes Society is mental wellbeing so we're happy he's coming and we're looking forward to catching up with him."
More than 100 guests will attend the dinner, where a no-limits interview with Carey is the headline act.
GBS has over 20 members in Wagga and meet regularly for lunch, providing a platform for men to create positive business and social relationships.
Visit goodblokessociety.com.au for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.