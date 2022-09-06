MARRAR utility Cane Graetz is ready to embrace whatever role he is given in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
Graetz is no stranger to grand final day but will run out in his maiden first grade decider when the Bombers tackle The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval.
Graetz played in six grand finals at Collingullie-Glenfield Park, winning four reserve grade flags, before joining Marrar in 2020.
The 29-year-old has since thrived as Bombers' coach Shane Lenon's 'Mr Fix-It', performing a number of different roles with aplomb.
From attack to defence, ruck to the wing, Graetz has done it all in short amount of time at Marrar and has enjoyed every minute of it.
"I actually don't mind it," Graetz said.
"Obviously I'm predominantly backline but I don't mind getting up there and having a run at centre-half-forward. That's where I played in the under 17s, I played centre-half-forward, so I don't mind going back up there. Everyone loves trying to kick a goal so I don't think too many people are going to turn that one down. It's obviously a welcome change not having to follow someone around and defend.
"It gives me a bit of variety, I don't get stuck in the same spot all the time. A few different opportunities, playing on a wing, sometimes I'm tagging but sometimes I get to go for a bit of a run and do what I want, try to go and get the footy.
"The ruck's always good fun, I don't mind doing that if Molky (Nick Molkentin) needs a rest. it's something different again.
"I do enjoy playing all the different positions, it can be hard at times but it's been good. I certainly can't complain about it and I'm definitely not going to turn it down."
Graetz has performed a tagging role on Gerald Clear Medallist, Riley Budd, on a number of occasions over the past two years.
Graetz is unsure if he will get that job again on Saturday but is prepared to put his hand up if required.
"I'm not sure at this point in time what we're going to do but if I get thrown that again, I'll try to put in place what I've done previously," he said.
"I put a bit of effort into it when (Lenon) first said I was going to do it, I tried to do a little bit of research to see how he played to try and help myself.
"We obviously match up pretty well. I don't mind it if it comes to that again, I'm quite happy to take it and give it a red hot crack."
After an under 17 grand final and five reserve grade deciders, Graetz is looking forward to taking his place in the main game on Saturday.
He credits a bit more dedication to his successful first grade stint at Marrar.
"I'm pretty stoked," he said.
"Since coming to Marrar, they're a good bunch of blokes out there. I came over for a bit of a change, I followed Caitlin over because she wanted to play netball over there. Obviously having the Sparks connection from Gullie certainly helped.
"But they're a good bunch of boys out there, I've put a bit more effort into it playing at Marrar. I never really committed too much to pre-seasons at Collingullie, I was always playing cricket and stuff like that. Backing off the cricket a little bit helped, I've done a lot more of the pre-seasons and work helps with that as well, work commitments have allowed me to put a bit more commitment into the football side.
"Playing first grade here, I'm pretty stoked about it. I'm pretty grateful to have the opportunity and I've really enjoyed it, it's been good."
