Junior athletes have finished their year on a high following the Wagga and district junior grand finals last Sunday.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong under 13's were one of many winning teams on the day, lead by coach Greg Higgins.
Advertisement
Taking on Wagga Tigers, GGGM were never in doubt, dominating the game to a 5.8 (38) - 2.3 (15) win.
The team finished the season undefeated and Higgins believes his players relationships with each other was a key component to their success.
"We've got a really good group of young players together. They're really enjoyable to coach and they've had a few years of playing together, but with COVID-19 in previous years, they hadn't been able to play finals," Higgins said.
MORE LOCAL SPORTS NEWS
GGGM fielded a team of both returning and new players this year that Higgins said gelled well together over the season.
Although they didn't lose a game the team has remained humble week-on-week and a pleasure to coach Higgins said.
"'They're a group that don't get ahead of themselves and think they're better than everyone else. They take their victories in their stride and are modest about the way they go about their business, which I think is important to have continued success," he said.
"They actually listen which is probably a big thing for under 13's, but they listen to their coaches and they go out and try and to practise what they've been doing a training and put it out in the field."
The team were set to face finals in 2021 before the late cancellation of the season due to state-wide lock downs.
This was the first finals series the club has played in since since joining the Wagga and district competition in 2018.
Two seasons marred by the pandemic haven't deterred the club which Higgins says is continuing to grow.
"It's been a really big success and our numbers across the club are really healthy at the moment and we're competitive on the field and netball courts as well which is what we wanted for a small community, just to be competitive," he said.
It's not only players contributing to the club's success, but staff as well, as highlighted by Higgins' recognition as junior football coach of the year at last week's Wagga and district junior presentation night.
"That was a surprise and it was appreciated to get that award. We do have a group of coaches that coach together, so it's definitely not just me. We bounce ideas off each other and work together as a team," he said.
"We all work together for a common goal and that's for the boys to keep learning and enjoy themselves."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.