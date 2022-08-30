The Daily Advertiser
Police

Griffith police are calling for public assistance after two people attempted to ram-raid a Griffith Foodworks

By The Area News
Updated August 30 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAM-RAID: The boarded-up front entrance to the Driver Plaza FoodWorks where the attempted ram-raid took place on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Griffith police are calling for the public's assistance following an attempted ram-raid on FoodWorks in Driver Plaza during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.