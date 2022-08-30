A MAN has been charged with high-range drink-driving after an out-of-control SUV veered off the road and came to a stop just metres from the front window of a Wagga home.
The Toyota Kluger was allegedly being driven by a 40-year-old man when it left the road and sped across the lawn of a corner block in Mount Austin about 5.30pm on Monday.
The car eventually came to a stop on top of a rocky garden feature on the front lawn of the house located on the corner of Malaya Drive and Temerloh Avenue.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the man was uninjured and allegedly refused to undergo a roadside breath test at the scene when asked by officers attached to Riverina Police District.
He was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where he allegedly returned a reading of 0.242 - almost five times the legal limit.
The man was issued a court attendance notice for high-range drink-driving and is due to appear in Wagga Local Court on November 2.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews involved in the emergency response carried out fire protection duties before returning to their stations about 6pm.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
